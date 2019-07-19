Contrasting of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|366
|4.81
|N/A
|20.54
|14.89
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$425.2 is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 40.29%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 2.82%. Insiders owned 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.04%
|-18.55%
|-25.78%
|-14.25%
|-1.19%
|-18.11%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|8.14%
|16.66%
|14.09%
|0%
|0%
|14.09%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 8 of the 9 factors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
