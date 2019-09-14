Contrasting of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 335 4.27 N/A 20.54 14.84 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 9.59 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.54 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 51.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $425.25. Competitively the average target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, which is potential 201.02% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 20% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.