Contrasting of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 370 5.05 N/A 20.54 14.89 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.86 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 8.8 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $425.2, and a 33.55% upside potential. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 22.84%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.