Contrasting of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|291
|1.97
|81.39M
|20.54
|14.84
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|27,964,267.31%
|29.2%
|21.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|102,405,031.02%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $386.5, and a 37.39% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
