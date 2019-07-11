Contrasting of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (RWGE) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

This is a contrast between Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 134.27

In table 1 we can see Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.51% of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56% Legacy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.26% 2.55% 4.35% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. was more bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.