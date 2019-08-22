Contrasting of Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Since Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.15 N/A -13.33 0.00 ZAGG Inc 8 0.36 N/A 0.64 10.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Reebonz Holding Limited and ZAGG Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ZAGG Inc 0.00% 11.8% 5.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, ZAGG Inc has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ZAGG Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and ZAGG Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 ZAGG Inc 0 1 2 2.67

$11 is Reebonz Holding Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 400.00%. On the other hand, ZAGG Inc’s potential upside is 189.57% and its average price target is $18.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Reebonz Holding Limited seems more appealing than ZAGG Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reebonz Holding Limited and ZAGG Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 81.2%. Insiders held roughly 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of ZAGG Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited was more bearish than ZAGG Inc.

Summary

ZAGG Inc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Reebonz Holding Limited.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.