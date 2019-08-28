Contrasting of Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00 RumbleON Inc. 5 0.23 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited. Its rival RumbleON Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.3 respectively. RumbleON Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and RumbleON Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Reebonz Holding Limited’s upside potential is 517.98% at a $11 consensus target price. Competitively RumbleON Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 173.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Reebonz Holding Limited looks more robust than RumbleON Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reebonz Holding Limited and RumbleON Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 23.4%. Insiders held roughly 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.4% of RumbleON Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited was more bearish than RumbleON Inc.

Summary

RumbleON Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Reebonz Holding Limited.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.