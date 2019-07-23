Contrasting of Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and Its Rivals

As Specialty Retail Other company, Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Reebonz Holding Limited has 17.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 58.44% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Reebonz Holding Limited has 43.56% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.60% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.92% 16.65% 9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 163.56M 5.61B 78.52

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.21 3.35 2.54

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 44.24%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Reebonz Holding Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -16.53% 18.82% -41.73% -92.53% -92.29% -63.58% Industry Average 3.87% 14.68% 9.57% 17.97% 33.16% 31.89%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend while Reebonz Holding Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Reebonz Holding Limited’s competitors have 1.76 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reebonz Holding Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Dividends

Reebonz Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Reebonz Holding Limited’s peers beat Reebonz Holding Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.