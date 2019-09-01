Contrasting of Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00 Etsy Inc. 64 9.06 N/A 0.77 86.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Reebonz Holding Limited and Etsy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Reebonz Holding Limited are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Etsy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Etsy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reebonz Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Reebonz Holding Limited and Etsy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Etsy Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Reebonz Holding Limited’s upside potential is 485.11% at a $11 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Etsy Inc.’s consensus price target is $73.43, while its potential upside is 39.10%. Based on the data shown earlier, Reebonz Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Etsy Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reebonz Holding Limited and Etsy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 99.17% respectively. About 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Etsy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52% Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89%

For the past year Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend while Etsy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats Reebonz Holding Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.