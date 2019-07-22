Contrasting of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.68 N/A -1.58 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.25 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 103.70%. Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has an average target price of $5.08, with potential upside of 118.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that ImmunoGen Inc. looks more robust than RedHill Biopharma Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.11% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 38.74% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.