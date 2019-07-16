Contrasting of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

We will be contrasting the differences between RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 26.52 N/A -1.58 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has an average price target of $16.5, and a 109.39% upside potential. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $20.33, with potential upside of 36.63%. The data provided earlier shows that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -1.91% -12% -10.52% -10.05% 11.92% 38.74% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.