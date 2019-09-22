Contrasting of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. 11 6.59 N/A -0.60 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 40 7.62 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Red Violet Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Red Violet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ShotSpotter Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Red Violet Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 65.4% respectively. About 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has stronger performance than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Red Violet Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.