Contrasting of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Its Peers

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Red Violet Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.60% -14.80% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Red Violet Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Red Violet Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 136.60%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Red Violet Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Red Violet Inc. has stronger performance than Red Violet Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Violet Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Red Violet Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Violet Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Red Violet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.