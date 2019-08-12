Contrasting of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Red Violet Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.60% -14.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Red Violet Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Red Violet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 121.84%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Red Violet Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Red Violet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Red Violet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Red Violet Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Red Violet Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Red Violet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.