Contrasting of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.32 N/A -3.27 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 158.38 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Recro Pharma Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.45% and an $8.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.