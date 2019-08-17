Contrasting of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.27 beta. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 169.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recro Pharma Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -21.08% and an $8.5 consensus target price. Competitively Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.5, with potential upside of 853.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.