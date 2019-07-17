Contrasting of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.67 N/A -3.83 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.92 N/A -1.05 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 110.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s beta is 3.16 which is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Molecular Templates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -14.83%.

Institutional investors held 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.