Contrasting of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

We are comparing Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.83 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.83 N/A 0.60 18.36

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.1 beta indicates that Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 6.7 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential is -19.20% at a $8.5 average target price. On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 19.60% and its average target price is $13. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 79.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 32.39% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.