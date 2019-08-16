Contrasting of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Recro Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -20.93% downside potential and a consensus price target of $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 0.72% respectively. 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.