Contrasting of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 23.04 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.27 beta indicates that Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival Athersys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Recro Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -28.21%. Competitively Athersys Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 663.89%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.