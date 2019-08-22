Contrasting of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.31 N/A -3.27 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.21 N/A 2.05 26.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Recro Pharma Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 18.1 and 16.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recro Pharma Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -31.23% and an $8.5 consensus target price. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 consensus target price and a -32.15% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Recro Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.