Contrasting of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES)

Both Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recon Technology Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Recon Technology Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9% Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recon Technology Ltd. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Quintana Energy Services Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Recon Technology Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Recon Technology Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.38, while its potential upside is 124.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Recon Technology Ltd. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 16.9%. About 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. has 5.15% stronger performance while Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -41.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.