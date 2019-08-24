Contrasting of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.07 N/A -3.99 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3746.57 N/A -2.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 159.61% at a $185 consensus price target. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 191.18% and its consensus price target is $17.5. The information presented earlier suggests that TG Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.