Contrasting of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.76 N/A -3.99 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.