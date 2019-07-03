Contrasting of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 101.44 N/A -2.86 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 70.8% respectively. Insiders held 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.