Contrasting of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 103.12 N/A -2.86 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders owned 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 59.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.