Contrasting of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Both Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 0.00 21.30M -3.99 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 41 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,953,454.37% 380% -36.9% FibroGen Inc. 194,229,840.66% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 130.56% upside potential and an average price target of $185. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average price target and a 76.82% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 67.8%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.