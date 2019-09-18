Contrasting of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 94.73 N/A -3.99 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 82.9%. About 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.