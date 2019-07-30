Contrasting of RealPage Inc. (RP) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Both RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 60 6.74 N/A 0.37 161.42 Instructure Inc. 43 6.59 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights RealPage Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.5 shows that RealPage Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. Its rival Instructure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Instructure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$68 is RealPage Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87% of RealPage Inc. shares and 88.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. 13.3% are RealPage Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Instructure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. 2.33% -6.05% 3.73% 17.68% 1.95% 24.61% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year RealPage Inc. has stronger performance than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors RealPage Inc. beats Instructure Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.