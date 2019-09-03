Contrasting of RealPage Inc. (RP) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Since RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.33 N/A 0.37 167.96 Domo Inc. 33 4.18 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RealPage Inc. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

RealPage Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Domo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for RealPage Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

RealPage Inc. has a 12.40% upside potential and an average target price of $71.5. Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 average target price and a 66.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Domo Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RealPage Inc. and Domo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 93%. About 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was less bullish than Domo Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Domo Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.