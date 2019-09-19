Contrasting of RealPage Inc. (RP) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Both RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage Inc. 61 6.47 N/A 0.37 167.96 Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.39 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RealPage Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has RealPage Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RealPage Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Carbon Black Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carbon Black Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RealPage Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 12.58% for RealPage Inc. with consensus target price of $71.5. Competitively Carbon Black Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential downside of -17.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that RealPage Inc. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year RealPage Inc. was less bullish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.