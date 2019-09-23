Contrasting of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realm Therapeutics Plc and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Realm Therapeutics Plc and Tocagen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Ratings

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Tocagen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 466.46% and its average target price is $4.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.