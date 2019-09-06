Contrasting of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

As Biotechnology businesses, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.76 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realm Therapeutics Plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 163.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has weaker performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.