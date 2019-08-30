Contrasting of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

As Biotechnology companies, Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Realm Therapeutics Plc and IMV Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Realm Therapeutics Plc and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average target price and a 319.78% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and IMV Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 19.5%. Insiders owned roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Competitively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.