Contrasting of Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Realm Therapeutics Plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Realm Therapeutics Plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.35% and 6.4%. 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.