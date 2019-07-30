Contrasting of Real Goods Solar Inc. (RGSE) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Both Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar Inc. N/A 1.34 N/A -1.99 0.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 44 0.54 N/A 1.74 28.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Real Goods Solar Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Real Goods Solar Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

U.S. Concrete Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus price target and a 4.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Real Goods Solar Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.88% and 99.8% respectively. About 0.76% of Real Goods Solar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are U.S. Concrete Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Real Goods Solar Inc. 93.32% -12% -69.75% -65.84% -87.26% -72.29% U.S. Concrete Inc. 6.33% 10.8% 28.82% 27.48% -16.85% 38.46%

For the past year Real Goods Solar Inc. had bearish trend while U.S. Concrete Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Real Goods Solar Inc.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. It installs residential solar energy systems up to 24 kilowatts (kW) in size; and small commercial solar energy systems up to 500 kW in size for various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, service, and municipal services. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, customer referral programs, and alliances and channel partnerships, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.