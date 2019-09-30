Contrasting of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

This is a contrast between RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 17 0.22 8.89M 1.52 11.17 Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.00 1.93M 1.55 12.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ark Restaurants Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ark Restaurants Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 50,916,380.30% 14% 6.6% Ark Restaurants Corp. 9,498,031.50% 7.1% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.12 beta means RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ark Restaurants Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ark Restaurants Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 22.8%. Insiders owned 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 45.37% are Ark Restaurants Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09% Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96%

For the past year RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Ark Restaurants Corp. had bullish trend.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.