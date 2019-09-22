Contrasting of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE)

This is a contrast between Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Lumber Wood Production and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Inc. 30 4.90 N/A 0.67 43.54 Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 68 2.98 N/A 0.97 71.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rayonier Inc. and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership. Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Rayonier Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3% Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta indicates that Rayonier Inc. is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership’s 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Rayonier Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Rayonier Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rayonier Inc. and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0 0 0 0.00

Rayonier Inc.’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 8.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rayonier Inc. and Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 11.6%. Rayonier Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.19% of Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Inc. -1.33% -4.85% -8.97% -3.23% -16.09% 4.88% Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0.94% 0.95% 4.02% 0.69% -4.73% 5.45%

For the past year Rayonier Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership beats Rayonier Inc.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 212,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers. The Timberland Investment Management segment provides management, acquisition, disposition, and consulting services to third-party owners of timberland. This segment also engages in raising investment capital for the funds, as well as acquiring and managing properties on behalf of the funds. The Real Estate segment engages in securing entitlements and/or infrastructure for the development; selling the entitled property to a party who would construct improvements; and leasing residential and commercial properties, as well as a commercial office building. This segment operates a portfolio of approximately 2,200 acres in the west Puget Sound region of Washington. The company sells its logs to lumber and plywood mills, and other wood fiber processors located in western Washington, western Oregon, and northern California, as well as to export intermediaries located at the ports of Longview, Tacoma, Port Angeles, Grays Harbor, and Olympia, Washington; and St. Helens and Astoria, Oregon. It is also involved in commercial thinning operations; and lease ground for cellular communication towers, as well as engages in gravel mine and quarry operations. Pope MGP, Inc. and Pope EGP, Inc. operate as the general partners of the company. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Poulsbo, Washington.