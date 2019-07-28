Contrasting of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

This is a contrast between Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Lumber Wood Production and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Inc. 30 4.69 N/A 0.67 46.76 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 8 0.69 N/A 0.58 13.56

Table 1 highlights Rayonier Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Rayonier Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Rayonier Inc. is currently more expensive than Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Rayonier Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0.00% 12% 10.8%

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.43 beta which makes it 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rayonier Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. are 14.8 and 5.9 respectively. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rayonier Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rayonier Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rayonier Inc. and Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 23.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Rayonier Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has 40% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Inc. -0.73% -2.5% 8.94% -0.26% -16.8% 12.64% Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. 4.62% -8.97% 10.77% -20.8% 5.95% 11.39%

For the past year Rayonier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Rayonier Inc. beats Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry. The Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of wood products, such as fencing and landscape timbers; and manufacture and distribution of specialty metal products comprising dog kennels, proprietary gate support systems, perimeter fencing, and greenhouses. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors. This segment is also involved in cleaning seeds. The Industrial Tools and Clamps segment imports and distributes pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, saw blades, digital calipers, and laser guides to retailers. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.