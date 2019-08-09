Contrasting of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) and National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD)

Since Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) and National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD) are part of the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James Financial Inc. 84 1.44 N/A 6.74 11.98 National Holdings Corporation 3 0.16 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Raymond James Financial Inc. and National Holdings Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Raymond James Financial Inc. and National Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James Financial Inc. 0.00% 16% 2.7% National Holdings Corporation 0.00% -6.4% -4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. National Holdings Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Raymond James Financial Inc. and National Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James Financial Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 National Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Raymond James Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $93.75, and a 21.60% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Raymond James Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of National Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 66.3% of National Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raymond James Financial Inc. -6.85% -6.19% -9.87% -0.17% -11.35% 8.41% National Holdings Corporation -3.27% -5.45% -21.3% -14.47% -16.87% -1.48%

For the past year Raymond James Financial Inc. has 8.41% stronger performance while National Holdings Corporation has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Raymond James Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors National Holdings Corporation.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment originates and purchases commercial and industrial loans, tax-exempt loans, securities based loans, and commercial and residential real estate loans. The Other segment engages in principal capital and private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; employee investment funds; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.