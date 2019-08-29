Contrasting of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) and Its Rivals

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – Regional industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Raymond James Financial Inc. has 71.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.74% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Raymond James Financial Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Raymond James Financial Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James Financial Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 2.70% Industry Average 13.34% 25.15% 14.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Raymond James Financial Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James Financial Inc. N/A 83 11.98 Industry Average 136.31M 1.02B 18.28

Raymond James Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James Financial Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.78

$93.75 is the consensus target price of Raymond James Financial Inc., with a potential upside of 22.97%. The rivals have a potential upside of 72.32%. Given Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raymond James Financial Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Raymond James Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raymond James Financial Inc. -6.85% -6.19% -9.87% -0.17% -11.35% 8.41% Industry Average 4.86% 12.18% 9.66% 13.68% 7.11% 21.49%

For the past year Raymond James Financial Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Raymond James Financial Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.57% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Raymond James Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s competitors beat Raymond James Financial Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment originates and purchases commercial and industrial loans, tax-exempt loans, securities based loans, and commercial and residential real estate loans. The Other segment engages in principal capital and private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; employee investment funds; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.