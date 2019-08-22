Contrasting of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 37 2.87 N/A 1.18 30.76 China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Raven Industries Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited. China Yuchai International Limited seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Raven Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Raven Industries Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that Raven Industries Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, China Yuchai International Limited has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Raven Industries Inc. and China Yuchai International Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 27%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14% China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than China Yuchai International Limited.

Summary

Raven Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors China Yuchai International Limited.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.