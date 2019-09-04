Contrasting of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 2.97 N/A 0.17 14.68 Waitr Holdings Inc. 8 0.95 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.8% 30.4% Waitr Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Waitr Holdings Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Waitr Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waitr Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Waitr Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 average price target and a 513.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Waitr Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.4% and 44.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.9% of Waitr Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04% Waitr Holdings Inc. -13.07% -27.72% -51.79% -62.22% -54.64% -58.83%

For the past year RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 186.04% stronger performance while Waitr Holdings Inc. has -58.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. beats Waitr Holdings Inc.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.