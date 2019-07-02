Contrasting of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Since RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.64 N/A 0.16 12.74 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 265 3.20 N/A 8.56 32.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. Domino’s Pizza Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 37.3%

Risk & Volatility

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Meanwhile, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s consensus target price is $298.08, while its potential upside is 9.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 95.8%. About 13.45% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 1.52% 23.46% 81.82% 49.25% 68.78% 127.92% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -2.29% 6.86% -4.2% 0.85% 12.4% 11.56%

For the past year RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. was more bullish than Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.