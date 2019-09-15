Contrasting of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Both Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.56 N/A -1.08 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 7.37 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rapid7 Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rapid7 Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Volatility and Risk

Rapid7 Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential is 23.39% at a $61.29 consensus target price. Competitively Verb Technology Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 194.12%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Verb Technology Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 37.75% are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance while Verb Technology Company Inc. has -58.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.