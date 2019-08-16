Contrasting of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 52 9.21 N/A -1.08 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 13.32 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rapid7 Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. From a competition point of view, Intellicheck Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. Its rival Intellicheck Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Intellicheck Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rapid7 Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.75% and an $61.29 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.9% of Rapid7 Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc. beats Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.