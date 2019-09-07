Contrasting of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

As Application Software companies, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 Inc. 54 9.11 N/A -1.08 0.00 Avalara Inc. 69 19.15 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rapid7 Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rapid7 Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rapid7 Inc. Its rival Avalara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Rapid7 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Rapid7 Inc. and Avalara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Rapid7 Inc.’s upside potential is 9.98% at a $61.29 average target price. Avalara Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90.38 average target price and a 11.44% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Avalara Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rapid7 Inc. and Avalara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 71.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Avalara Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Rapid7 Inc. was less bullish than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.