Contrasting of Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. 7 0.30 N/A 0.50 13.45 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 9.31 N/A 3.92 0.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ranger Energy Services Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. PEDEVCO Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ranger Energy Services Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is currently more expensive than PEDEVCO Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ranger Energy Services Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, PEDEVCO Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PEDEVCO Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ranger Energy Services Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 0.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc. was less bullish than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats Ranger Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.