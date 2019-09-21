Contrasting of Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ranger Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ranger Energy Services Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -3.30% -1.10% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ranger Energy Services Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. N/A 7 13.45 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Ranger Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ranger Energy Services Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ranger Energy Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 49.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ranger Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Ranger Energy Services Inc. has weaker performance than Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Ranger Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Dividends

Ranger Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s competitors beat Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.