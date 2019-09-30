Contrasting of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 4 -0.67 243.13M -7.28 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 30 1.92 1.56B 2.74 10.48

Demonstrates Range Resources Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 5,721,917,582.55% -35.3% -15.6% Suncor Energy Inc. 5,236,656,596.17% 12.8% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Range Resources Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc. has 1 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Suncor Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Range Resources Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Range Resources Corporation has an average price target of $6.95, and a 72.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Range Resources Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats Range Resources Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.